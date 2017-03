Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich speaks during an interview with Reuters journalists in Moscow September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW Belarus will continue receiving reduced volumes of Russian oil in the fourth quarter, Russian news agencies quoted Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich as saying on Thursday, a sign of tension over the arrest of a potash firm boss.

Russia ordered its oil companies to cut supplies to neighbouring Belarus by around a quarter after Vladislav Baumgertner, the head of Russian potash company Uralkali, was arrested in Minsk this week.

Belarus relies entirely on Russian oil to keep its two major refineries running and supply the local market.

