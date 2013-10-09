MOSCOW Russia will press on with a 40 percent cut in fourth quarter oil exports to Belarus imposed following a spat over potash trading in August, ratcheting back up the pressure on its neighbour after it scaled back its initial September limit.

Russia decided to slash oil supplies to its former Soviet era ally to 3.1 million tonnes in October-December after the arrest of the head of Russian potash producer Uralkali (URKA.MM) in Minsk in August.

Russia had rolled back its promised cuts for September, but Energy Minister Alexander Novak said there would be no oil supply increase in the fourth quarter.

"A schedule of 3.1 million tonnes has been agreed for the fourth quarter. There are no plans to revise it," he told reporters.

Volumes previously destined for Belarus are likely to be diverted to other routes. Traders said that Eni (ENI.MI) offered a Urals cargo for October 20-24 delivery from Novorossiisk at dated Brent minus 65 cents, some 25 cents weaker than previous price estimates, but found no buyers.

They also said that Surgutneftegas (SNGS.MM) would ship an extra 100,000 tonnes of Urals from the Baltic Sea port of Ust-Luga on October 27-28.

"Those are the volumes that are not going to Belarus. It is a sudden glitch, as it was expected that the flows (to the country) would be restored," a trader said.

As a result of the cuts, Ust-Luga will see a record-high 2.5 million tonnes of oil scheduled for export in October.

(Reporting by Olesya Astakhova and Gleb Gorodyankin; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Alessandra Prentice and Keiron Henderson)