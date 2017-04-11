BERLIN A 24-year-old Moroccan man is being investigated in Germany on suspicion of planning an attack on the Russian embassy in Berlin, a spokesman for the Dresden state prosecutor's office said on Tuesday.

"We have started an investigation into the man under suspicion of planning an act of violence against the Russian embassy in Berlin," Steve Schulze-Reinhold told reporters.

Schulze-Reinhold said the suspect had been detained at a refugee centre in the Saxon town of Borsdorf near Leipzig.

No further details into the investigation were provided.

Fourteen people were killed and 50 wounded in last week's suicide bomb attack on the St Petersburg metro. Russian state investigators said the suspected bomber was Akbarzhon Jalilov, a 23-year-old born in the mainly Muslim ex-Soviet republic of Kyrgyzstan.

