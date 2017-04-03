Police officers are seen outside Ploschad Revolyutsii (Revolution Square) metro station in Moscow, Russia, April 3, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

MOSCOW Russian security agencies found an explosive device at a metro station in central St Petersburg and made it safe, the National Anti-Terrorist Committee said in a statement on Monday.

The device was found at the "Ploshchad Vosstaniya" metro station, a different location from where a blast earlier took place.

The Committee also said that nine people were killed and 20 injured in the blast, which took place as a train traveled between the "Sennaya Ploshchad" and "Tekhnologichesky Institut" stations.

