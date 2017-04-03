Sky and Virgin Media join forces for targeted TV advertising
LONDON British pay-TV rivals Sky and Liberty Global's Virgin Media will team up to offer advertisers access to more than 30 million TV viewers in Britain and Ireland.
MOSCOW Russia's state investigative committee said on Monday it had opened a criminal case over the St Petersburg metro blast on charges of a terrorist act.
The agency, which has sweeping powers, said it had sent a group of investigators to St Petersburg to look into the incident which killed at least nine people.
It said however that while it had opened a case under charges of terrorism, it would consider all other possible causes of the incident.
(Reporting by Alexander Winning; writing by Sujata Rao)
LONDON British mid caps were poised for their worst one-day fall this year on Thursday as a sharp slowdown in British retail sales last month offered the latest sign of darkening clouds over firms exposed to the domestic economy.
DOHA A $12 billion deal to buy Boeing F-15 U.S. fighter jets shows Qatar has deep-rooted support from Washington, a Qatari official said on Thursday, adding that its rift with some other Arab states had not hurt the U.S. relationship with Doha.