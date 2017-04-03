MOSCOW Russia's state investigative committee said on Monday it had opened a criminal case over the St Petersburg metro blast on charges of a terrorist act.

The agency, which has sweeping powers, said it had sent a group of investigators to St Petersburg to look into the incident which killed at least nine people.

It said however that while it had opened a case under charges of terrorism, it would consider all other possible causes of the incident.

