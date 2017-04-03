Sky and Virgin Media join forces for targeted TV advertising
LONDON British pay-TV rivals Sky and Liberty Global's Virgin Media will team up to offer advertisers access to more than 30 million TV viewers in Britain and Ireland.
MOSCOW Russian online news outlet Fontanka has published the photo of a person whom it said police were seeking over Monday's deadly blast on board a St Petersburg metro train.
The grainy photo shows a middle-aged man with a beard and wearing a black hat.
Fontanka said the man had entered "Petrogradskaya" station 20 minutes before the blast happened on board a train, killing at least nine people.
Interfax news agency earlier quoted a source as saying that surveillance cameras had captured photos of the blast suspect.
(Reporting by Christian Lowe; Writing by Sujata Rao; Editing by Alexander Winning)
LONDON British pay-TV rivals Sky and Liberty Global's Virgin Media will team up to offer advertisers access to more than 30 million TV viewers in Britain and Ireland.
LONDON British mid caps were poised for their worst one-day fall this year on Thursday as a sharp slowdown in British retail sales last month offered the latest sign of darkening clouds over firms exposed to the domestic economy.
DOHA A $12 billion deal to buy Boeing F-15 U.S. fighter jets shows Qatar has deep-rooted support from Washington, a Qatari official said on Thursday, adding that its rift with some other Arab states had not hurt the U.S. relationship with Doha.