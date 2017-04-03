Sky and Virgin Media join forces for targeted TV advertising
LONDON British pay-TV rivals Sky and Liberty Global's Virgin Media will team up to offer advertisers access to more than 30 million TV viewers in Britain and Ireland.
MOSCOW A suicide bomber was responsible for the deadly blast in the St Petersburg metro on Monday, a law enforcement source told Interfax, citing preliminary information.
The source also told Interfax that authorities had established the identity of the suspected suicide bomber and that the suspect was a 23-year-old from central Asia who had carried an explosive device into the St Petersburg metro in a rucksack.
A man who was captured on surveillance cameras and earlier suspected of a role in the blast came forward to police and said that he played no role, Interfax reported.
Separately, Russian news agencies reported that President Vladimir Putin had met with security services over the incident and laid flowers at the metro station where the blast happened.
(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Alison Williams)
LONDON British mid caps were poised for their worst one-day fall this year on Thursday as a sharp slowdown in British retail sales last month offered the latest sign of darkening clouds over firms exposed to the domestic economy.
DOHA A $12 billion deal to buy Boeing F-15 U.S. fighter jets shows Qatar has deep-rooted support from Washington, a Qatari official said on Thursday, adding that its rift with some other Arab states had not hurt the U.S. relationship with Doha.