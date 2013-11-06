Sergei Filin, artistic director of Russia's Bolshoi Ballet, attends a meeting with dancers at the Bolshoi Theatre in Moscow, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW The artistic director of Russia's Bolshoi ballet, hiding his damaged eyes behind dark glasses, told a Moscow court on Wednesday he could not forgive the assailants who almost blinded him in an acid attack.

In an emotional first appearance at the trial of three men accused over the January 17 attack, Sergei Filin said dancer Pavel Dmitrichenko - one of the defendants - had spread lies about him having love affairs with ballerinas to undermine him.

He refused to look at the courtroom cage where Dmitrichenko and the other defendants were sitting and said he had done nothing to deserve the attack, which exposed bitter rivalries at one of Russia's great institutions.

"I don't forgive anybody for what happened to me. That is very important," Filin told the court after describing the late-night assault in which a masked attacker threw acid from a jar in his face as he returned home from the Bolshoi Theatre.

"I immediately felt very strong pain. My eyes dimmed. I have never felt such pain in my life. I wouldn't like to speak of how I was falling, crawling in the dirt..."

Filin, 43, demanded moral damages of 3 million roubles ($92,200) and 508,000 roubles to compensate for material damages.

A purple scar was visible under his right cheek, and the judge said he should not be filmed or photographed.

"PURE LIES"

The three defendants face up to 12 years in jail if convicted of organising and staging the attack

Dmitrichenko, who made his name playing villains on the Bolshoi stage, only briefly looked at Filin in court and spent much of the time going through papers.

He has denied any role in the attack. The alleged assailant, former convict Yuri Zarutsky, said he acted alone. The third defendant, Andrei Lipatov, is accused of driving Zarutsky to and from the scene and also pleaded not guilty.

Under Russian law, the maximum jail sentence would be reduced if the judge ruled the suspects were not acting as a group and found only one person responsible.

Filin, who had the power to make or break careers in his role as artistic director, said Dmitrichenko was a good dancer and always tried to do well.

But he also said: "Pavel did everything possible to compromise me in any possible way."

Dmitrichenko, 29, has accused Filin of favouritism and suggested during a pre-trial hearing that the artistic director had had love affairs with female dancers. Filin told the court the accusation was "pure lies."

The case has exposed bitter rivalries behind the scenes of Russia's prime cultural symbol and tarnished the reputation of the world-renown theatre.

Filin said he had undergone 23 operations on his face and eyes, including in Germany, and more were planned with the next one, on his right eye, due later this month.

It remains unclear how many of his former duties Filin will resume at the Bolshoi after his formal return to the celebrated, colonnaded building in Moscow's centre in September.

(Writing by Gabriela Baczynska, Editing by Timothy Heritage)