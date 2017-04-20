FILE PHOTO: People lay flowers during a memorial to pay tribute to the victims of the St. Petersburg metro blast that took place on April 3, in central Moscow, Russia April 6, 2017. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW Russia's Federal Security Service has identified the person who orchestrated an attack that killed 14 people on the St. Petersburg metro earlier this month, Russian news agencies reported on Thursday, citing FSB chief Alexander Bortnikov.

"He has been provisionally identified. Yes, yes, identified," agencies cited Bortnikov as saying.

Police have so far detained 10 people they suspect of being involved in the attack.

(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Denis Pinchuk; Editing by Andrew Osborn)