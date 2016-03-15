Regulators investigate Barclays CEO Staley over whistleblowing case
LONDON British regulators are investigating Barclays Chief Executive Jes Staley and the bank itself over the handling of a whistleblowing incident, the bank said on Monday.
MOSCOW The Kremlin on Tuesday hit out at the European Union, saying its efforts to discourage EU banks from taking part in a Russian bond deal were unjustified.
"Squeezing the space for economic cooperation via political pressure can hardly be understood or justified from the point of view of common sense or common logic," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a teleconference with reporters.
The Financial Times reported on Monday that the EU had warned banks against a planned Russian bond deal.
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova/Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Andrew Osborn)
LONDON British regulators are investigating Barclays Chief Executive Jes Staley and the bank itself over the handling of a whistleblowing incident, the bank said on Monday.
BERLIN The role of trade as a driver of global growth is threatened by a slowdown in trade reform since the early 2000s and an uptick in protectionism after the financial crisis, the International Monetary Fund, World Trade Organization and World Bank said on Monday.