MOSCOW Russia is considering suspending beef imports from major supplier Brazil due to concerns over bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE), animal and plant health watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor said late on Monday.

"We are considering it," spokesman Alexei Alekseenko said by text message, declining to make any further comment. Brazil supplied 43 percent of Russia's imported beef from January through September.

Japan, which buys very little Brazilian beef, halted imports after Brazil notified the World Animal Health Organization (OIE) of the discovery of the protein believed to cause BSE, or "mad cow" disease. Brazilian authorities say the occurrence, two years ago, was an "atypical" case that did not pose a threat to the food supply.

