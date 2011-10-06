Here are some details about the case and the two opponents:

* THE CASE:

-- Berezovsky has alleged that Abramovich intimidated him into selling shares in Russian oil company Sibneft at a fraction of their value and is suing his former business partner for more than $6 billion (3.9 billion pounds). Abramovich denies Berezovsky ever had an interest in Sibneft.

* BORIS BEREZOVSKY:

-- Moscow has resented London granting political asylum to Russian tycoon Boris Berezovsky, a former Kremlin insider who became a fierce critic of Prime Minister Vladimir Putin.

-- Britain has also rejected Russian requests to extradite Berezovsky, who has lived in London since 2000 and is wanted in Moscow on several criminal charges he says are baseless.

-- In March 2010, Berezovsky won 150,000 pounds libel damages at London's High Court after claims on a Russian TV channel that he was connected with the 2006 radiation poisoning of former KGB agent Alexander Litvinenko. Berezovsky said the Kremlin had a hand in the poisoning. The Kremlin had accused Berezovsky of exploiting the Litvinenko case to discredit Putin.

-- Born in January 1946 and a mathematician by training, Berezovsky concentrated on a career in academia during the Soviet Union but switched to business as the Communist state fell apart.

-- Berezovsky made his fortune alongside other oligarchs by buying up pieces of former state property cheaply during the chaotic post-Soviet era of President Boris Yeltsin. At the time, one of his biggest business ventures was a car dealership.

-- By the mid-1990s, Berezovsky had established himself as a media magnate, business leader and kingmaker. He helped orchestrated both the re-election of Yeltsin in 1996 and played a vital role in Putin's ascent to power.

-- Berezovsky fled Russia for Britain in 2001 after falling out with Putin. Criminal charges were also brought against him in Russia over his business dealings.

* ROMAN ABRAMOVICH:

-- Roman Abramovich, according to the 2011 Forbes list, has an estimated fortune of $13.4 billion.

-- He was born on October 24, 1966 in Saratov.

-- While still a student at the Moscow Auto Transport Institute, he set up a small company producing plastic ducks, and its success enabled him to found an oil business in the Omsk region. He rapidly made a name for himself within the industry and joined the board of the Sibneft company, eventually taking sole charge. He later sold a 73 percent stake in Sibneft to gas titan Gazprom for $13 billion in 2005.

-- He has also built up interests in national airline Aeroflot, and a television company, among other holdings, through Millhouse Capital, registered in Britain.

-- Abramovich made headlines in 2003 when he bought English Premier League football club Chelsea.

-- Abramovich was from 2000-2008 also governor of the remote Chukotka region in Russia's far north, opposite Alaska.

-- Abramovich will invest $400 million in building offices and houses on an artificial island in Russia's imperial capital, Saint Petersburg authorities said last November.

(Reporting by David Cutler, London Editorial Reference Unit; Editing by Jon Hemming)