British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson gives his remarks during a stake-out at United Nations headquarters in New York U.S., July 22, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

MOSCOW Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his British counterpart Boris Johnson spoke by phone on Thursday and discussed a possible normalisation of bilateral ties, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"Both sides expressed hope for a normalisation in Russian-British ties and underscored the desire to step up political dialogue," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministers also discussed the fight against terrorism and Syria.

(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)