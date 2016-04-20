FTSE 100 nudges higher as financials rally
LONDON UK shares advanced on Friday as financials rose, with earnings in focus among smaller firms as Beazley jumped after a strong set of results.
MOSCOW Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Wednesday that the finance ministry should ensure that 2016 budget deficit does not exceed 3 percent of gross domestic product.
Speaking at the finance ministry's expanded board meeting, Medvedev also said that the ministry should work out this year 2017-2019 budget.
(Reporting by Lidia Kelly; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)
LONDON Growth in Britain's services sector slowed for the first time in four months in January as businesses battled the sharpest rise in their costs in more than five years, a closely watched survey showed on Friday.
LONDON The rising cost of raw materials is likely to be risk for European firms, Goldman Sachs said, adding that the impact of inflation and companies' pricing power were key themes emerging from the ongoing results season.