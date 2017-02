MOSCOW Several state-controlled Russian companies are asking the government for permission to pay less than 50 percent of their profit in dividends for 2015, RIA news agency quoted Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich as saying on Saturday.

The government is yet decided on these proposals and is yet to take the final decision on the size of dividend payments by state holding Rosneftegaz, which accumulates part of dividend payments from oil giant Rosneft (ROSN.MM) and state monopoly Gazprom (GAZP.MM), he added.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt)