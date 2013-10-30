MOSCOW Bomb blasts in shops in Russia's volatile North Caucasus province of Dagestan killed one person and injured several others on Wednesday, the anti-terrorism committee said.

Militants wage nearly daily violence in Russia's mainly Muslim North Caucasus, which borders the Black Sea resort city of Sochi, site of the 2014 Winter Olympics.

Dagestan has become the focal point of violence in the insurgency which has its roots in two wars fought between separatists in the neighbouring Russian region of Chechnya and federal troops since the fall of the Soviet Union.

The anti-terrorism committee said two bombs were detonated in two stores standing side by side.

"A fire burst out in the area where the explosion occurred," a statement from the committee said.

