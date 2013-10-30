MOSCOW Bomb blasts in shops in Russia's volatile North Caucasus province of Dagestan killed two people and injured 15 others on Wednesday, Itar-Tass quoted the Emergencies Ministry as saying.

Militants wage nearly daily violence in Russia's mainly Muslim North Caucasus, which borders the Black Sea resort city of Sochi, site of the 2014 Winter Olympics.

Dagestan has become the focal point of violence in the insurgency that has its roots in two wars fought between separatists in the neighbouring Russian region of Chechnya and federal troops since the fall of the Soviet Union.

Russia's anti-terrorism committee said two bombs were detonated in two stores standing side by side.

A fire broke out in the area where the explosion occurred, it said.

