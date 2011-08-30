MOSCOW Eight people, seven of them police, were killed in a suicide bomb attack in Chechnya's capital Grozny on Tuesday during celebrations at the end of the Muslim festival of Ramadan, a police source told Interfax news agency.

A man detonated an explosive device when a police patrol tried to detain him and a second blast occurred soon afterwards, an unidentified police official told the privately-owned agency.

State-run RIA news agency quoted a police source as saying two suicide bombers were behind the blasts.

The explosions killed seven police officers and an emergency services worker, and wounded at least 16 people, Interfax said.

The scene of the explosion, in a densely populated district of Grozny 50 metres from a local parliament building, was cordoned off by police. Residents told Reuters they heard gun shots after the explosions.

A decade after Russian forces drove separatists out of power in Chechnya, the Kremlin is still struggling to contain an Islamist insurgency in the north Caucasus. The violence has now spread from Chechnya to other mainly Muslim regions.

None of the Islamist rebel leaders claimed responsibility for the attack which was condemned by Moscow-backed authorities.

"Today is the most sacred day for all Muslims. On that day a trained and zombified bandit attempted to carry out a terrorist attack," Chechnya's Moscow-backed leader Ramzan Kadyrov told RIA news agency.

"The bandits have shown their real face which only proves that this evil should be eradicated."

Kadyrov held an emergency government meeting, Interfax said. He put the death toll at seven people and said 18 were wounded. Interfax said the situation in the Chechen capital was under control.

(Writing by Gleb Bryanski; Editing by Robert Woodward)