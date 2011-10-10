MOSCOW Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin has no plans to sign a gas pricing deal with China during a visit that will start on October 11, a senior government official said Monday.

"The signing of the gas pricing deal is not planned at this point," Yuri Ushakov, the government's deputy chief of staff, told reporters.

Ushakov said that a delegation of officials, experts and energy sector executives, headed by Deputy Prime Minister Igor Sechin, was already in Beijing to discuss a wide range of issues, including future gas supplies from Russia.

