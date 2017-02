MOSCOW China and Russia agree entirely with each other's positions on the crisis in Syria and on North Korea's nuclear programme, Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Cheng Guoping said on Saturday in Moscow.

"The sides hold 100 percent coinciding positions on the issues of North Korea and Syria," Cheng, who was accompanying Vice Premier Li Keqiang on a visit to Russia, told reporters through an interpreter.

