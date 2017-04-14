Seven killed in Chinese kindergarten blast; 59 injured
BEIJING Seven people were killed and nearly 60 injured on Thursday in an explosion at a kindergarten in eastern China, state media said, but did not say if any children were among the dead.
MOSCOW Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi discussed Syrian crisis and the situation on the Korean peninsula in a phone call on Friday, Russian foreign ministry said in a statement. The two ministers also discussed the schedule of bilateral contacts, the ministry said.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)
LONDON Britain's annual Mansion House dinner, at which the country's finance minister and the governor of the Bank of England deliver high-profile speeches, has been cancelled on Thursday after a deadly fire at a London tower block, its organizers said.
LONDON, June 15 British retail sales fell more sharply than expected in May, data showed on Thursday, the latest sign of the growing hit to the economy from rising inflation since the Brexit vote.