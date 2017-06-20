Syria says Israel strike kills civilians
BEURUT Israel said on Saturday it had targeted Syrian military installations after shells landed in the occupied Golan Heights but a Syrian military source said the Israeli strikes killed some civilians.
МOSCOW The Kremlin said on Tuesday Russia would review a ruling by the European Court of Human Rights which said a Russian law banning the promotion of homosexuality breached European treaty rules.
Earlier on Tuesday, the court said the law flouted people's freedom of expression and was discriminatory against gay people.
"This decision will of course be reviewed," said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.
"It's important to note that we're talking about (banning the promotion of homosexuality to) minors. Even when you ask a question it very important to spell that out."
GLASTONBURY, England Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn got a rock star reception at Glastonbury Festival on Saturday, telling a headliner-sized crowd that millions of young people who voted for him would not be silenced or sidelined.
LONDON Britain's parliament was hit by a "sustained and determined" cyber attack on Saturday designed to identify weak email passwords, just over a month after a ransomware worm crippled parts of the country's health service.