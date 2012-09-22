MOSCOW A drunken driver ploughed his car into a bus stop in Moscow on Saturday, killing seven people and injuring three others, police said.

The driver, who was detained and could face nine years in jail, had his licence suspended in 2010 for drunk driving, police said. Interfax news agency quoted a police official as saying he was driving at about 200 km per hour (125 mph).

"As a result of a test that was conducted, it was determined that at the time of the accident the driver was in a state of alcoholic intoxication," a statement on the Moscow police website said.

Death rates from alcohol and from road accidents are higher in Russia than in many Western countries.

