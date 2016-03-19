MOSCOW The Investigative Committee of Russia said all 62 people on board a plane operated by Dubai-based carrier Flydubai died when the jet attempted to land at Russia's Rostov-on-Don.

"The aircraft hit the ground and broke into pieces," the Committee said in a statement on its website. "According to preliminary data, there were 55 passengers aboard and 7 crew members. They all died."

Earlier, Rostov's emergency ministry said there were 61 people aboard.

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Michael Perry)