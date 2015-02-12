Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a meeting with deputies of the Russian Parliament and other politicians and officials at Sanatorium Mriya near Yalta, Crimea, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool

MOSCOW Russia ran a federal budget deficit of 278 billion roubles (3 billion pounds) in January, the Finance Ministry said on Thursday, citing preliminary data.

The ministry said the deficit was equal to 5.7 percent of gross domestic product in January. It said that revenues were 1.32 trillion roubles and spending was 1.59 trillion roubles for the period.

