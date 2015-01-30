Lloyds Banking Group to close 100 branches and cut over 325 jobs
LONDON Lloyds Banking Group plans to close a further 100 branches resulting in the loss of over 325 jobs, the bank said on Wednesday, as part of a strategy to reduce costs.
MOSCOW Russian Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina defended the bank's decision to cut rates on Friday, saying that the monetary loosening would stop an excessive slowdown in the economy.
Nabiullina said in an emailed statement that the rate also remained high enough to allow the central bank to reach its inflation target in the medium term.
"Today's decision to lower the key interest rate by 2 percentage points is intended to balance the goal of curbing inflation and restoring economic growth," the central bank's press service cited Nabiullina as saying.
(Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Lidia Kelly, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
LONDON British shares edged higher on Wednesday, extending gains from the previous session as heavyweight mining and oil stocks rallied, while support services firm DCC also gained after agreeing to buy a business in Hong Kong and Macau.
LONDON British housebuilder Galliford Try on Wednesday pulled out of a 1.2 billion pound ($1.5 billion) attempt to buy rival Bovis after the two failed to agree on price, leaving Bovis to pursue a turnaround under a new chief executive.