MOSCOW Russia's gross domestic product fell by 1.5 percent year-on-year in January, an Economy Ministry official said on Friday in comments on the ministry's website.

Kirill Tremasov, the head of the ministry's macroeconomic forecasting department, also said: "The adaptation of the economy to new external and domestic conditions will last 2-3 quarters, and already in the autumn we will see the first signs of a return of the business cycle."

Russia's GDP rose by 0.2 percent in December, the ministry said earlier this month.

(Reporting By Jason Bush, Editing by Thomas Grove)