MOSCOW Eurasia Drilling EDCLq.L, Russia's largest drilling company by metres drilled, said on Tuesday oil services giant Schlumberger Ltd (SLB.N) would acquire a 45.65 percent stake in the firm for approximately $1.7 billion (1 billion pounds).

Under a multiple-stage deal, Eurasia, formed about 10 years ago from the drilling assets of Russia's second largest oil producer Lukoil (LKOH.MM), will also delist its global depositary receipts, Eurasia said in a statement.

