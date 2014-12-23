MOSCOW Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has signed an order obliging the country's largest state exporters to sell part of their foreign currency revenues to help stabilise the rouble, Kommersant daily newspaper said on Tuesday, citing sources.

The paper added that in the coming two months, companies may provide the market with around $1 billion per day in total, which along with other measures taken by the central bank last week should help to curb volatility.

The paper added that the government has sent orders to gas firm Gazprom, oil firms Rosneft and Zarubezhneft and diamond producer Alrosa. The rouble gained around 3 percent versus the U.S. dollar on Tuesday.

The government was not immediately available for comments.

