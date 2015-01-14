MOSCOW Here are some comments by the Russian Foreign Minister Anton Siluanov at a conference in Moscow on Wednesday.

"We are ready to use the resources of the Reserve Fund, already now ... to place them as (additional) liquidity on the market. I believe that if we realise part of our forex reserve fund, place it on the market, we will also make good money for the budget."

"The rouble is undervalued. We definitely can use some of the gold and currency reserves already, at the beginning of the year, to get revenue in their rouble equivalent."

"We think that with the (average) oil price at $50 per barrel (in 2015) ... we (will) lose some 3 trillion roubles in revenues."

"The budget envisages spending growth at 11.7 percent in 2015. With the lower pace of economic growth pace, this is simply absurd. We must cut this growth. We should not cut spending. Let's raise it, but by 5 percent, not 11.7 percent."

(Compiled by Gabriela Baczynska)