ST PETERSBURG, Russia Russia's second largest bank by assets VTB <VTBR.MM >would like to take part in the possible privatisation of Greek assets, Chief Executive Andrei Kostin said on Saturday.

"Investments in Greece may be of interest if Greece adopts a privatisation plan," Kostin told Reuters at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum. He said it was too early to say which assets and how much money would be involved.

The European Central Bank expanded emergency funding on Friday to keep Greece's stricken banks on their feet as the country tussles with its European Union partners over its debt crisis.

