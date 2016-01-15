MOSCOW Germany has refused to issue an entry visa to Russian Agriculture Minister Alexander Tkachev, his press service said on Friday, because he was one of the people listed in the European Union's sanctions against Moscow.

In retaliation, the Russian delegation will not attend the food and agriculture trade Green Week in Berlin on Jan. 15-24, the agriculture ministry said.

The sanctions were imposed on Russian over its role in the Ukraine crisis and its annexation of the Crimea peninsula.

Tkachev's name was added in mid-2014, when he was head of Russia's southern Krasnodar region, because he was awarded a medal "for the liberation of Crimea" by the acting head of Crimea for the support he provided.

Germany's foreign ministry declined to comment.

