Lloyds Banking Group to close 100 branches and cut over 325 jobs
LONDON Lloyds Banking Group plans to close a further 100 branches resulting in the loss of over 325 jobs, the bank said on Wednesday, as part of a strategy to reduce costs.
MOSCOW The Kremlin said on Thursday it regretted a decision by General Motors' (GM.N) to reduce its presence in Russia and that the U.S. carmaker would lose out when the market returned to growth.
"We can express regret but on the other hand there never is a vacuum on the market, if one company leaves, other companies fill this gap and ... the company unfortunately has put itself at a disadvantage for when the market picks up," Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin spokesman, told reporters.
On Wednesday, GM said it would shut its Russian factory and wind down the Opel brand in the country in a move to restructure its business to cope with a prolonged slump in car sales.
LONDON British shares rose on Wednesday, extending gains from the previous session as heavyweight mining shares and oil stocks rallied while DCC also gained after agreeing to buy a business in Hong Kong and Macau.
LONDON British housebuilder Galliford Try on Wednesday pulled out of a 1.2 billion pound ($1.5 billion) attempt to buy rival Bovis after the two failed to agree on price, leaving Bovis to pursue a turnaround under a new chief executive.