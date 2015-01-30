Lloyds Banking Group to close 100 branches and cut over 325 jobs
MOSCOW The Russian rouble fell on Friday after the central bank unexpectedly cut its key interest rate, little more than a month after sharply increasing it to combat a crisis aggravated by low oil prices and Western sanctions over Ukraine.
The rouble fell as much as 4 percent against the dollar and euro from the previous close, before recovering slightly.
"The slide in the rouble shows that the rate cut has been badly received, but this is a central bank that is doomed if it does, doomed if it doesn't," said Nicholas Spiro, managing director of Spiro Sovereign Strategy in London.
"What was more worrying was that they hiked rates by 650 basis points (bps) in the first place."
At 1150 GMT, the rouble was 2.5 percent weaker against the dollar at 70.47 RUBUTSTN=MCX and lost 3 percent to trade at 80.03 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.
Russia's central bank said in a statement it was reducing its one-week minimum auction repo rate by two points to 15 percent, adding that it saw conditions for lower inflation in the medium term.
A Reuters poll had predicted the bank would hold the lending rate at 17 percent, even though the economy is likely to contract by 4.2 percent this year.
The central bank increased the key rate in mid-December by 650 bps at an emergency meeting provoked by a run on the rouble.
Global oil prices have since declined further, hitting six-year lows and putting renewed pressure on the rouble. Brent crude LCOc1 was trading 1 percent higher at around $49.70 a barrel on Friday, curbing rouble losses.
