MOSCOW The Russian rouble fell on Tuesday as traders positioned for a central bank meeting on Thursday at which the market expects an interest rate cut, and as exporters scaled back forex sales for tax payments.

At 0735 GMT, the rouble was around 0.5 percent weaker against the dollar at 52.24 and had lost 0.4 percent to trade at 56.86 versus the euro.

Brent crude oil fell 1 percent to around $64.2 a barrel, applying further pressure to the Russian currency. Oil is Russia's chief export earner.

Tuesday is the last day of Russia's end-of-month tax period, during which the rouble is typically supported by exporters selling foreign-currency earnings to meet rouble-denominated taxes.

The rouble has firmed over 13 percent against the dollar in 2015, making it one of the best-performing emerging-market currencies, after a dramatic collapse in December.

Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov warned last week that the rouble had firmed too much, stoking fears that the central bank may cut rates significantly at its monetary policy meeting on Thursday.

The central bank on Tuesday slashed the limit at its one-week forex repo auction from $1 billion to $300 million, following a halving in the limit of a one-year forex repo held on Monday.

Analysts said the moves, which reduce dollars available to banks, were weighing on the Russian currency.

"After three increases in the premium on the forex repos since the middle of March, the tightening of the limits looks no less serious a threat for long positions in the rouble," analysts at Rosbank said in a note.

Russian shares also fell on Tuesday.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was down 1.3 percent to 1,009 points, while its rouble-based peer MICEX was 0.2 percent weaker at 1,674 points.

