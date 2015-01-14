MOSCOW Russia may adjust its budget rule - the level of government spending linked to oil prices - to reflect falling oil prices, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev told a forum on Wednesday.

Global oil prices touched their lowest in nearly six years, trading at around $46 per barrel or less than half the level needed to balance the 2015 Russian budget.

Medvedev also said that banks with capital of no less than 25 billion roubles and which are able to show annual loan portfolio growth of 12 percent would qualify to get state support, irrespective of whether they were privately-owned or state-controlled.The banking sector is set to receive an additional capital boost of up to 1 trillion roubles (10 billion pounds) this year as a part of a wider move to support the financial system.

(Reporting by Dasha Korsunskaya; writing by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)