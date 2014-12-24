MOSCOW Russia expects crude oil exports to fall further next year to 224.7 million tonnes, compared to this year's planned exports of 229.5 million tonnes, Russia's Energy Ministry said in e-mailed comments on Wednesday.

In 2013, Russia, the world's second-largest oil exporter after Saudi Arabia, exported 236.5 million tonnes. Russia is gradually cutting crude supplies to the global market as it is increasing domestic refining capacity.

Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday that crude oil output will edge up 0.6 percent to 526.6 million tonnes this year (10.58 million barrels per day), in what would be a post-Soviet record high.

Output may edge down to 525 million tonnes next year, he said. In e-mailed comments on Wednesday, the Energy Ministry said that oil production in Western Siberia, Russia's key oil-producing region, has fallen by 11 million tonnes in 2009-2014, from 325 million tonnes to 314 million tonnes.

This year, the ministry expects oil production in Western Siberia to fall by 2.6 million tonnes.

It also said gas exports, including liquefied natural gas, were seen at 207.3 billion cubic metres (bcm) in 2015 versus 197.2 bcm in 2014.

