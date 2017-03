Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with members of the government at the Kremlin in Moscow, March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Alexei Druzhinin/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

MOSCOW Kremlin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Reuters on Thursday that President Vladimir Putin is in good health, but could not say when he would next appear in public.

"He has meetings all the time," Peskov told Reuters over the phone. "He has meetings today, tomorrow. I don't know how which ones we will make public."

When asked if Putin is healthy, Peskov said, "Yes."

