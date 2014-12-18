Twin baby ring-tailed lemurs latest addition to Vienna zoo
VIENNA Vienna's Schoenbrunn Zoo has welcomed two new additions to its enclosures - twin baby ring-tailed lemurs.
MOSCOW Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday former oil tycoon Mikhail Khodorkovsky, one of his biggest critics, had the right to engage in politics "as any Russian citizen".
Putin pardoned Khodorkovsky a year ago and the former oligarch was released after a decade in prison the following month.
For other Putin comments during his annual marathon news conference, please see: [ID:nL6N0U20RU]
(Reporting by Polina Devitt, Writing by Gabriela Baczynska)
VIENNA Vienna's Schoenbrunn Zoo has welcomed two new additions to its enclosures - twin baby ring-tailed lemurs.
BERLIN Two years after the Germanwings plane crash in southern France, the father of the pilot is seeking to restore his son's name, telling a German paper that Andreas Lubitz's actions were not premeditated.
ABOARD THE USS GEORGE H.W. BUSH U.S. Navy commanders accused Iran of jeopardizing international navigation by "harassing" warships passing through the Strait of Hormuz and said future incidents could result in miscalculation and lead to an armed clash.