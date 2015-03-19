Lloyds Banking Group to close 100 branches and cut over 325 jobs
LONDON Lloyds Banking Group plans to close a further 100 branches resulting in the loss of over 325 jobs, the bank said on Wednesday, as part of a strategy to reduce costs.
MOSCOW Russia's President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that the central bank's key rate remains rather high, but it is warranted by current conditions.
"Indeed, for now the key rate is high enough," Putin told a conference of Russian entrepreneurs. "For now, there are no fundamental basis for us to feel confident."
The central bank cut its key rate, the one-week repurchasing rate, last week to 14 percent.
(Reporting by Darya Korunskaya and Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin and Lidia Kelly)
LONDON Lloyds Banking Group plans to close a further 100 branches resulting in the loss of over 325 jobs, the bank said on Wednesday, as part of a strategy to reduce costs.
LONDON British shares rose on Wednesday, extending gains from the previous session as heavyweight mining shares and oil stocks rallied while DCC also gained after agreeing to buy a business in Hong Kong and Macau.
LONDON British housebuilder Galliford Try on Wednesday pulled out of a 1.2 billion pound ($1.5 billion) attempt to buy rival Bovis after the two failed to agree on price, leaving Bovis to pursue a turnaround under a new chief executive.