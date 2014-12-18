Twin baby ring-tailed lemurs latest addition to Vienna zoo
VIENNA Vienna's Schoenbrunn Zoo has welcomed two new additions to its enclosures - twin baby ring-tailed lemurs.
MOSCOW President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Russia's current economic difficulties could last for the next two years but the situation could improve faster.
He told his annual end-of-year news conference that the central bank would not waste foreign reserves propping up the rouble, but that the current interest rate level would not last for the whole of the economic crisis.
(Reporting by Moscow bureau, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Timothy Heritage)
BERLIN Two years after the Germanwings plane crash in southern France, the father of the pilot is seeking to restore his son's name, telling a German paper that Andreas Lubitz's actions were not premeditated.
ABOARD THE USS GEORGE H.W. BUSH U.S. Navy commanders accused Iran of jeopardizing international navigation by "harassing" warships passing through the Strait of Hormuz and said future incidents could result in miscalculation and lead to an armed clash.