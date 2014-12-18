Twin baby ring-tailed lemurs latest addition to Vienna zoo
VIENNA Vienna's Schoenbrunn Zoo has welcomed two new additions to its enclosures - twin baby ring-tailed lemurs.
MOSCOW President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday stability in Russia was possible only if the state had the support of its people, and that he felt this support.
In his annual end-of-year news conference, Putin said: "Stability is based on - and there is no stronger base - the support of the Russian people. In the main, there is such support for the direction of our foreign and our domestic policy."
(Reporting by Denis Pinchuk, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Timothy Heritage)
BERLIN Two years after the Germanwings plane crash in southern France, the father of the pilot is seeking to restore his son's name, telling a German paper that Andreas Lubitz's actions were not premeditated.
ABOARD THE USS GEORGE H.W. BUSH U.S. Navy commanders accused Iran of jeopardizing international navigation by "harassing" warships passing through the Strait of Hormuz and said future incidents could result in miscalculation and lead to an armed clash.