Twin baby ring-tailed lemurs latest addition to Vienna zoo
VIENNA Vienna's Schoenbrunn Zoo has welcomed two new additions to its enclosures - twin baby ring-tailed lemurs.
MOSCOW President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday Russia was more and more determined to protect its interests but that the United States was creating threats for his country.
Putin also told his annual end-of-year news conference that Russia did not invade any other country and that Russia had just two military bases abroad, while , he said, the United States had such bases all over the world.
(Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Writing by Alexander Winning, Editing by Gabriela Baczynska)
BERLIN Two years after the Germanwings plane crash in southern France, the father of the pilot is seeking to restore his son's name, telling a German paper that Andreas Lubitz's actions were not premeditated.
ABOARD THE USS GEORGE H.W. BUSH U.S. Navy commanders accused Iran of jeopardizing international navigation by "harassing" warships passing through the Strait of Hormuz and said future incidents could result in miscalculation and lead to an armed clash.