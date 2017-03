BRUSSELS Russia and Ukraine will discuss a so-called 'summer' gas deal for Kiev at the end of March, when the current short-term deal expires, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday in remarks broadcast by Rossiya 24 television station.

Novak, speaking in Brussels after meeting Ukrainian and European energy officials, said all sides agreed that Ukrainian state gas importer Naftogaz will not have to pay for Russian gas supplies to rebel-held regions of east Ukraine.

(Reporting by Katya Golubkova)