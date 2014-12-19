MOSCOW Russia's Foreign ministry said on Friday it was deeply disappointed U.S. President Barack Obama had signed into law a new bill on sanctions against Moscow over the Ukraine crisis and said the bill was "anti-Russian by its nature".

Obama said on Thursday no new sanctions against Moscow were planned after the law for now.

"We do not leave hostile actions by Washington without a reaction," the ministry said in a statement. "Decisions on a possible response will depend on how the U.S. use the new law in practice."

"Russia is ready for dialogue and cooperation, but only on the principles of equality and real respect for our interests," the ministry said. "Attempts to exert pressure on us will fail in any case."

