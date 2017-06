Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov shakes hands with German Chancellor Angela Merke during the 53rd Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, February 18, 2017. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

MUNICH Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Saturday he "saw no facts" pointing to hacking by Russia to influence the outcome of elections in other countries, including the United States.

He also told the Munich Security Conference that Russia did not want its citizens to get involved in cyber crimes.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Shadia Nasralla; editing by John Stonestreet)