FTSE bounces on BT and oil stocks
LONDON British shares gained on Friday, led by BT as investors cheered the resolution of a long-running regulatory battle over its broadband unit.
MOSCOW Russian Deputy Finance Minister Anton Shatalov said on Monday that plans by Cyprus to impose a levy on bank deposits would be fair if it were imposed on interest earned on deposits.
"A minimum tax rate of 7 percent on the deposit and 10 percent as a maximum, this is of course, big, if it is approved like this," Shatalov told journalists, suggesting that amending the tax to impose it on interest would be fairer.
"A possible option that has been widely reported suggests a possibility of implementing a 10 percent levy on the interest rate earned on the deposits."
"If that were to happen, that would not be that horrible and it would be absolutely fair."
Shatalov added, however, that he did not pity Russian businessmen operating in Cyprus. The island has been a known tax haven for Russian companies.
"I don't pity our businessmen," he said. "I think they will not like it."
(Reporting by Daria Korsunskaya; Writing by Lidia Kelly and Maya Dyakina)
LONDON British shares gained on Friday, led by BT as investors cheered the resolution of a long-running regulatory battle over its broadband unit.
BERLIN Airlines need Britain to hurry up with plans for aviation following its vote to leave the European Union, because the deadline for preparing flight schedules in a post-Brexit Europe is fast approaching, a Ryanair executive said on Friday.
DETROIT/WASHINGTON Volkswagen AG pleaded guilty on Friday to three felony counts as part of a $4.3 billion (3.54 billion pounds) settlement reached with the Justice Department in January over the automaker's massive diesel emissions scandal.