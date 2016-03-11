MOSCOW Russia's government will cut its defence orders by about 10 percent this year, Sergei Chemezov, the head of Russia's industrial conglomerate Rostec, said in an interview with the Wall Street Journal published on Friday.

"There will be a reduction. There already is one," Chemezov said. "I think government defence orders will be reduced by about 10 percent."

