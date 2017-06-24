An interior view shows a store of Russian children's goods retailer Detsky Mir in Moscow, Russia, January 16, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

MOSCOW Russia's largest toy retailer Detsky Mir (DSKY.MM) plans to boost its revenue by 30 percent in 2017, Interfax new agency quoted Mikhail Shamolin, the head of Russian business conglomerate Sistema, Detsky Mir's co-owner, as saying on Saturday.

The 70-year-old retailer, which went public in February, reported 31-percent growth in revenue to 79.5 billion roubles (1 billion pound) in 2016.

In May, Detsky Mir, which means "Children's World" in Russian, said that it was on target to post a double-digit adjusted EBITDA margin in 2017.

($1 = 59.4330 roubles)

