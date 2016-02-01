MOSCOW A Moscow court on Monday rejected a claim of wrongful dismissal brought by an ex-Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) trader who lost his job amid an investigation by European and U.S. regulators into suspicious international share trades by the bank.

The trader, Tim Wiswell, was fired along with two other traders after the investigation was launched into "mirror trades", which could allow the movement of funds from one country to another without passing through the normal procedures for cross-border money transfers.

The judge, Tatiana Akulshina, did not provide a reason for rejecting Wiswell's wrongful dismissal claim. Yekaterina Dukhina, lawyer for Wiswell, said she planned to appeal against the decision.

A similar claim by Dinara Maksutova, a junior member of Wiswell's team, was rejected by a court last year.

The wrongful dismissal case of Georgiy Buznik, a third member of the team, is due in court on Feb. 5, according to the court's website.

A source familiar with the matter told Reuters in December that Deutsche Bank had found a total of $10 billion of suspicious trades, including $6 billion in so-called "mirror trades" identified earlier last year.

Two financial market sources familiar with the matter told Reuters last year that Russia's central bank alerted Deutsche Bank about equity trades between the bank's Moscow and London offices that aroused suspicion.

But it was Deutsche Bank itself which then notified European regulators about the trades, according to three other financial sector sources, at which point the affair snowballed from a local investigation into a major international probe involving authorities on both sides of the Atlantic.

Deutsche Bank has declined to comment on the sequence of events leading to the investigation. The central bank declined to comment.

Russia's central bank handed a 300,000 roubles ($4,000) fine to Deutsche Bank last year, two sources said, for procedural shortcomings, but there has been no suggestion from the Russian regulator that Deutsche knowingly carried out illegal trades.

A dozen bankers and financial market sources say that "mirror trades" on their own do not break law. Questions arise if volumes are too high or there is no economic logic for the trade, other than to move money from one place to another.

Deutsche Bank in Moscow declined to comment on the court's decision on Monday.

